9/29 Highlight Zone – Week Seven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 10 Bishop Dwenger used five field goals from Michael Garrett – including one with 59 seconds remaining – to edge Bishop Luers 15-14 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to headline week seven of the football season!

Garrett’s 27-yard game-winner came after Dwenger’s Hayden Ellinger recovered a fumble with a little over two minutes to go. Ty Hambright’s rushing TD for Luers gave the Knights a 7-6 lead in the third quarter while Luers’ Cam Childers would return a fumble for a score in the fourth to stake Luers to a 14-6 lead they would be unable to hold onto.

At Dean Gorsuch Field Homestead scored early and often to knock off rival Carroll 58-24. Quarterback Jiya Wright led Homestead by going 13-for-20 passing for 210 yards and 3 TDs while rushing 14 times for 112 yards and 2 scores. Grant Raber hauled in 6 receptions for 116 yards and 2 TDs for the Spartans. Cam Shank led Carroll with 14 carries for 112 yards and 2 TDs.

Bragging rights at Spuller Stadium will go to 6A no. 2 Snider as the Panthers held off an inspired Northrop team 49-35. Christian Covington carried 14 times for 123 yards and 4 TDs to pace the Panthers while A’nyis Lockett added 6 carries for 50 yards and 2 TDs. Keishon Edwards led the Bruins with 28 carries for 148 yards and a score while quarterback Bailey Meerzo rushed 14 times for 67 yards and 3 TDs while also throwing for 159 yards and a score.

For the second year in a row the Totem Pole will reside on Calhoun Street at South Side bested North Side 35-22 in the 89th meeting between the two rivals. Marcalin Hairston rushed 14 times for 114 yards, including a 45-yard TD, to lead the Archers. Mikale Stevenson was 8-for-19 passing for 176 yards and 2 TDs for South while Damarque Perkins caught 3 passes for 109 yards, including a 66-yard TD. North Side was led by quarterback Alex Holiday-Robinson was 11-for-20 for 172 yards and 3 TDs – two to R.J. Armstrong.

Marcus Morrow rushed 15 times for 140 yards and a TD to lead Concordia over Wayne 35-14. Preston Kerlegrand added 10 carries for 110 yards for the Cadets while Jake Byrd was 15-for-26 passing for 147 yards and a TD to Kamari Anderson-Drew. John Allen led Wayne with 8 carries for 93 yards and a TD.

4A no. 2 New Haven survived a scare at Bellmont, edging the Braves 18-13. Stephen Owens led the Bulldogs with 25 carries for 172 yards and 2 TDs as New Haven improves to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in NE8 play. Bellmont was led by Noah Macklin who caught 4 passes for 58 yards and 2 scores.

At Max Gandy Field it was East Noble over Columbia City 42-0 behind a strong performance from the East Noble defense. Quarterback Andrew McCormick was 13-for-27 for 168 yards and 2 TDs while Hayden Jones caught 4 passes for 81 yards and both scores. McCormick also rushed 11 times for 93 yards. Columbia City was led by Jacob Wigent with 14 carries for 50 yards.

At Kriegbaum Field it was Leo over Huntington North 42-12 on a record-setting night for the Lions. Quarterback A.J. Restivo threw for a school-record 300 yards – on 13-for-20 passing – and a record 5 TDs while receiver Jason Gause set a new school receiving record with 185 yards while hauling in 5 receptions for 3 touchdowns. Colton Grahovac added 92 receiving yards on three receptions and 2 TDs for Leo. Austin Spahr carreid 23 times for 140 yards and a TD for Huntington North while Mason Landrum added 28 carries for 99 yards and a TD.

DeKalb’s Colin Goebel racked up 8 receptions for 233 yards and 2 TDs as the Barons bested Norwell 35-12 in Ossian. Kyle Dunham was 14-for-35 for 282 yards and 2 scores for the Barons. Carson Ringger led Norwell with 25 carries for 101 yards and a TD.

Breeon Burgess scored with 48.3 seconds left as Central Noble rallied from a 17-7 deficit to beat 1A no. 4 Churubusco 19-17 at Cougar Field. The Cougars are now in the driver’s seat in the NECC small division title race, as they can win conference outright with a victory over Eastside.

1A no. 10 Eastside continued to roll with a 48-6 win at Fremont. Jordan Esposito rushed 12 times for 120 yards and 4 TDs to lead the Blazers. Aaron Dean hauled in 2 receiving TDs from Caleb Ballentine as Dean racked up 4 receptions for 77 yards. Fremont’s lone TD came in the fourth quarter when Conner Kreis hit Kameron Colclasure for a 52-yard score.

4A no. 6 Angola improved to 7-0 on the season with a 49-6 win over Prairie Heights. Quarterback Chance Roddy threw for 3 TDs (2 to Sean Miller) and ran for another. Chase Schnepf added a 20-yard TD run while Joel McCurdy took one in from 3 yards out for a score. Louie Fraley scored Prairie Height’s lone TD on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Fans at Memorial Field saw Garrett hold off Fairfield 20-14 on Friday night. Jacob Bevis rushed 25 times for 146 yards and 3 TDs – with all 3 scores coming in the first half. Kraig Smith corralled a key interception with four minutes left in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for the Railroaders.

In Ligonier Lakeland defeated host West Noble 38-36. Lakeland is now 2-5 overall and 1-2 in NECC big division play while West Noble falls to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in conference.

Down in Poneto 1A no. 13 Adams Central blanked Southern Wells 49-0 behind a big night from Drew Schultz. The senior rushed 14 times for 113 yards and 2 TDs while Logan Macklin rushed 6 times for 81 yards and a TD while also adding a receiving TD. Adams Central quarterback Parker Bates also threw 2 TD passes while running for another score. Josh Beeks led Southern Wells with 7 carries for 43 yards.

1A no. 12 South Adams bounced back from last week’s loss to AC with a 45-28 win against Jay County. South Adams is now 6-1 overall and 3-1 in ACAC play. Quarterback James Arnold led the Starfires by going 18-for-23 passing for 269 yards and 3 TDs while Joe Stuber rushed 23 times for 151 yards and 3 scores. Cole Stigleman led Jay County with 12 carries for 110 yards and 6 receptions for 76 yards and a TD.

The Bluffton Tigers moved to 4-3 on the season under new coach Brent Kunkel with a 34-32 win at Heritage. Brandon Lockwood carried 30 times for 225 yards and a TD to lead the Tigers. Bluffton quarterback Gavin King had 8 carries for 104 yards and a score on the ground while passing for 2 TDs and 89 yards. Hunter Bradmueller led Heritage with 22 carries for 126 yards and 2 TDs.