19-year-old dead in Mercer County fatal crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- A 19-year-old has died and three others were injured after a vehicle rolled over in Mercer County early on Sept. 30.

Officers were called to a single vehicle crash on Monroe Road, East of St. Rte. 118 at around 2:02 a.m.

The driver, Anthony L. Mowery of Celina Ohio, lost control of a 2004 Buik Rendezvous and the car began to roll over. He was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three passengers, Nathan C. Boeman, 17, Corbin M. Houser, 17, and Quinton R. Springer, 15, were transported to Mercer Health in Coldwater.

The crash still remains under investigation.

This marks the seventh fatality in Mercer County this year.