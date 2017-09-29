Unconscious female found on church scaffolding, 30 feet up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Rescuers pulled an unconscious female from scaffolding at a near-downtown church early Friday.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called around 8 a.m. Friday to Most Precious Blood Catholic Church at 1515 Barthold St., near Spring Street and Sherman Boulevard, after roofers installing a new roof on the church came across an unconscious female on scaffolding there. The female was 30 feet up, officials said.

A ladder truck was brought in to get to the female, and a rescue crew lowered her down in a carrier. The female’s condition was not known.

It’s unclear why the female was on the scaffolding. She was not identified and her age was unavailable.

Roofers with Dahm Brothers Roofing have been on the job site for about a month and a half, NewsChannel 15 learned.

The incident did not impact classes at the adjacent Most Precious Blood Catholic School.