Two sponsors staff Fort4Fitness water stations all 10 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Without volunteers Fort4Fitness would not be the massive success we know. One job volunteers do is staff water stations along the race routes. Two water stations are staffed by groups that have been doing this all 10 years: Faegre Baker Daniels and Parkview. Both groups are sponsors of Fort4Fitness, so they believe strongly in the mission of making Fort Wayne healthier.

Fort4Fitness runs Friday and Saturday in downtown Fort Wayne. Online registration is active through 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fort4Fitness.org.