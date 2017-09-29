New York brothers arrested for drug possession after running red light

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) Two men from New York are facing multiple felony charges after Indiana State Police arrested them for drug possession.

Around 1:00 Thursday troopers pulled over a semi with two brothers inside after the driver ran a red light on U.S. 30. After they talked with the suspects, police said they found their behavior suspicious. Troopers then searched the vehicle and found pills and marijuana.

Khurshid K. Nuritdinov, 29, and Tabrez K. Nuritdinov, 32, were arrested. One of them was taken to a Columbia City hospital for bloodwork. The charges for both can be seen below:

Khurshid K. Nuritdinov

Two (2) Counts of Possession of Legend Drug, Level 6 Felonies

Driving While Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor

Tabrez K. Nuritdinov was in the passenger seat when troopers arrested him on U.S. 30.

Tabrez K. Nuritdinov

Two (2) Counts of Possession of Legend Drug, Level 6 Felonies

Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor