Mastodons hold first practice of season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The college basketball season officially tipped off in Fort Wayne on Friday afternoon as the Fort Wayne Mastodons held their first practice.

The Dons are coming of a 20-13 record last season – they’ve had 20 or more wins 3 of the last 4 years – but must replaced graduated standouts Mo Evans, Brent Calhoun, and DeAngelo Stewart.

The Dons have some heavy hitters on the non-conference schedule this year. They play at Kentucky November 22 and at Indiana December 18.

Fort Wayne opens the regular season November 10 on the road at Oakland.