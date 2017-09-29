Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Fort Wayne fire captain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)-Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Fort Wayne Fire Department captain who died Wednesday following a training exercise.

Fort Wayne Fire Captain Eric Balliet will be laid to rest Wednesday, October 4th. The funeral will take place at First Assembly of God located at 1400 West Washington Center Road starting at 11 a.m.

A viewing will be held the day before on Tuesday, October 3rd from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pathway Community Church located at 11910 Shearwater Run.

A statement released by Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Local 124 President Jeremy Bush directs those interested in assisting Balliet’s family to donate to an account set up at Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union. Those wishing to donate can do so at any branch.

Those wishing to provide meals for the family can click on the following link for a list of their requests and upload them to a meal delivery app. All meals will be delivered via a family liaison.

Link: http://www.takethemameal.com/meals.php?t=FCDJ3084&v=afe6643abb#

Captain Balliet will be laid to rest at Huntertown Cemetery at the corner of West Cedar Canyon Road and Dunton Road.