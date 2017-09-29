Fort4Fitness: What you need to know

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The 10th annual Fort4Fitness returns to downtown Fort Wayne Friday and Saturday and promises another memorable event.

More than 8,000 are registered for the Kids Marathon, Seniors Marathon, 4 Mile, 10K, Half Marathon and Marathon, up from 3,091 participants that made history in the first Fall Festival on Sept. 27, 2008.

The 2017 version officially kicks off with the the Fort4Fitness Festival Expo at Parkview Field, where participants can pick up their packets anytime between noon and 8 p.m. Friday.

Children participating in the Kids Marathon can check in from 1-6 p.m., and seniors participating in the Seniors Marathon can check in from 4-6 p.m. Those races begin at 6:45 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. Friday, respectively.

On Saturday morning, corrals open for marathon participants at 6 a.m. ahead of Opening Ceremonies at 6:40 a.m. The Marathon Wheelchair races begins at 6:40 a.m. and the Marathon begins at 7 a.m.

The 10K Wheelchair race begins at 7:25 a.m., the 10K Run/Walk begins at 7:30 a.m., the Half Marathon Wheelchair race begins at 8:25 a.m., the Half Marathon begins at 8:30 a.m., the 4 Mile Wheelchair begins at 10:25 a.m. and the 4 Mile Run/Walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

The Finish Line Celebration and Festival Expo will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Parkview Field.

There is still time to register for the 4 Mile, 10K, Half Marathon and Marathon until 7:30 p.m. Friday. Visit Fort4Fitness.org to sign up. The 2017 Fall Festival includes a new race shirt, unique finisher medals, and a 10th anniversary poster for all participants.

Fort4Fitness 2017 Road Closures Friday, September 29, 2017 Street Closed From Closed From Closed To Brackenridge Ewing to Webster 4:00 PM 7:00 PM Ewing Baker to Jefferson 3:00 PM 6:00 AM Sat Kids Marathon Course 6:20 PM 7:30 PM Note: See Kids/Seniors Marathon Course Map for up to date course map Saturday, September 30, 2017 Street Closed From Closed From Closed To Harrison Douglas to Baker 10:00 Am Fri 12:30 PM Sat Brackenridge Harrison to Webster 6:00 AM 12:30 PM Baker Ewing to Harrison 6:00 AM 12:30 PM Baker Calhoun to Harrison Harrison Baker to Wallace 6:45 AM 12:30 PM Wallace Harrison to Calhoun 6:45 AM 12:30 PM Calhoun W Wallace to Williams 6:45 AM 12:30 PM Calhoun Williams to Packard 6:45 AM 12:30 PM Packard Calhoun to Indiana 10:15 AM 11:30 AM Calhoun Packard to Rudisill 7:00 AM 9:30 AM Calhoun Rudisill to W Pettit 7:00 AM 9:45 AM W Pettit Calhoun to South Wayne 7:15 AM 8:30 AM Hoagland Pettit to Lenox 7:15 AM 8:30 AM Note: Runners will do a down and back on 225.5" on Hoagland back to Pettit Calhoun Pettit to Paulding 8:00 AM 9:45 AM Calhoun Paulding to Hoover 7:50 AM 10:00 AM Calhoun Hoover to Don Ross Golf Course to Tillman Note: Golf Course is open - Traffic is diverted to NB lanes from 7:00 AM to 10:30 AM Tillman Calhoun to Lower Huntington/ Fairfield is open Note: Road is open but restricted to use EB lanes from 7:00 AM to 10:30 AM Fairfield Tillman to Southfair Ct 8:15 AM 10:15 AM Foster Park Closed to Traffic 8:20 AM 10:30 AM Hartman Old Mill to Westover 8:30 AM 11:00 AM Lexington Old Mill to Hartman 8:30 AM 11:15 AM Westover Hartman to Crestwood 8:30 AM 11:15 AM Crestwood Westover to Sherwood Terrace 8:30 AM 11:15 AM Sherwood Terrace Hartman to Stratford 8:30 AM 11:15 AM Pettit Stratford to Tacoma 8:30 AM 11:15 AM Note: Traffic Control Points (FWPD locations) are designated on Course Map to allow traffic through key intersections Pettit Closed at South Wayne 7:00 AM 11:30 AM Tacoma Pettit to W Fairfax 8:45 AM 11:30 AM Note: Residents will have access to/from Pettit - Traffic Control personnel will be present 8:45 AM 11:30 AM W Fairfax Tacoma to Old Mill 8:45 AM 11:30 AM Old Mill W Fairfax to Old Farm Circle 8:45 AM 11:30 AM Old Farm Circle Old Mill to South Wayne 8:45 AM 11:30 AM South Wayne Old Farm Circle to Pettit 8:45 AM 11:30 AM South Wayne Pettit to Pasadena 7:15 AM 11:45 AM South Wayne Pettit to Rudisill 7:15 AM 11:45 AM South Wayne Rudisill to Oakdale 7:15 AM 11:45 AM Oakdale South Wayne to Indiana 7:30 AM 12:01 PM Indiana Oakdale to Packard 7:30 AM 12:01 PM Indiana Packard to Kinnaird 7:30 AM 12:01 PM Kinnaird Indiana to South Wayne 7:30 AM 12:01 PM South Wayne Kinnaird to Beechwood 7:30 AM 12:01 PM Beechwood South Wayne to Fairfield 7:30 AM 12:01 PM Pontiac Fairfield to Hoagland 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Hoagland Pontiac to Williams 7:00 AM 12:30 PM Hoagland Williams to Bass 7:00 AM 12:30 PM Bass Hoagland to Fairfield 7:00 AM 12:30 PM Masterson Closed at Webster 7:00 AM 12:30 PM Northbound Fairfield Taylor to Bass 6:00 AM 1:00 PM Ewing Baker to Jefferson 6:00 AM 1:00 PM