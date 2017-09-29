Board votes to close online charter school in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An online charter school in Indiana will close next year.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the Hoosier Academies Network board voted Tuesday to end the experimental Hoosier Academies Virtual School program.

The school has received a failing grade from the state’s accountability system from 2010 to 2015. Board chairman John Marske says the board believes the school won’t pass the charter renewal process.

The state Board of Education sanctioned the virtual school in May because of poor performance. The board decided to freeze enrollment instead of closing for the 2017 school year.

School founders say the school was meant to allow high-achieving students to work on a flexible schedule. However, the school has seen high rates of student turnover, expulsion and dropouts.

The school serves about 1,750 students statewide.

