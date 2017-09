FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fumble and a field goal.

That’s what Bishop Dwenger needed in the final minutes of the game to come from behind to beat Bishop Luers in the Battle of the Bishops in the Hightlight Zone Game of the Week, 15-14.

Saints kicker Michael Garrett – who made two field goals in the first half – drilled the game-winning kick with less than a minute to play in the game.

Dwenger faces Snider next week as Luers takes on South Side.