2 airlifted after pickup veers off US 20 into gas station

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A man was airlifted from a Shipshewana gas station Thursday after a pickup sped through a sign, fences and a parking lot before it struck his vehicle as he pumped gas.

LaGrange County police and medics were called around 6:45 p.m. Thursday to the Landing Gas Station at 8095 W. U.S. 20, near the intersection with S.R. 5 in Shipshewana, on a report of a crash in the parking lot there.

Investigators said a red 1998 Ford Ranger pickup driven by 31-year-old Chandavy Yun of Elkhart was headed eastbound on U.S. 20 when it veered off the highway and ran through a sign and two fences on the property of Parkview Physicians Group. The pickup then progressed toward the gas station, where it slammed into a red 2002 Chevrolet pickup that was parked at a gas pump there.

The impact pushed the Chevrolet against the gas pump and pinned 59-year-old Raymond Bontrager of Goshen, who had been pumping gas into the pickup. Bystanders and medics were able to free Bontrager, and he was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital to be treated for internal injuries, police said.

A passenger in the Chevrolet pickup – 61-year-old Martha Bontrager of Goshen – suffered pain to her right side as a result of the crash. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Yun, too, was airlifted from the scene with internal injuries.

It’s not clear why Yun’s vehicle left the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.