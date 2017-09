FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Franciscan Bowl will be the biggest game in all of NAIA football on Saturday when top-ranked Saint Francis heads to no. 8 Marian.

The Cougars are 4-0 this season and coming off a 48-23 win over then-no.11 St. Xavier. Marian is 2-1 overall.

USF fell to Marian 35-21 last season – the only loss for a Cougars team that finished 13-1 overall and won the NAIA national title.

Kick is set for 6:05 p.m. at St. Vincent Field.