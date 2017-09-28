Semi hits disabled vehicle; 1 killed

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A 75-year-old Kentucky man was killed Wednesday night when a semi slammed into his vehicle, which was disabled along U.S. 30.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel were called around 1:45 a.m. to U.S. 30 near C.R. 350 West on a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway. Crews arrived to find the vehicle had been struck in the roadway by a semi that had been headed east on U.S. 30.

Inside the crashed 2016 Nissan, responders found 75-year-old Louis M. Doty of Paris, Kentucky. He was pronounced dead by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

According to investigators, the driver of the Volvo semi – Eugeni Zhogonov, 56, of Aventura, Florida – did not see the disabled Nissan in the eastbound lane of U.S. 30 because it was “difficult to observe approaching the stopped vehicle during the nighttime conditions.”

Zhogonov was not hurt in the crash.