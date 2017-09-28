Project turning historic Coca-Cola building into lofts breaks ground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The project to rehabilitate the historic Coca-Cola Bottling Plant to its original appearance, as well as turn it into an array of lofts breaks ground Thursday morning.

Mayor Tom Henry, Miller Valentine officials, representatives from Vincent Village and Renaissance Pointe neighborhood residents will start the ground breaking at 1631 E. Pontiac St. at 11:00 a.m.

The $13.4 million project includes the rehabilitation of the Coca-Cola building and new construction of 31 single-family lease-to-purchase homes in the nearby neighborhood. A total of 62 living units will be constructed, 31 in the Coca-Cola building and 31 new homes nearby.

The project will include affordable housing units rented to individuals of varying incomes, earning anywhere from 30% to 60% of the area median income. The Coca-Cola building project was a recipient of the Lieutenant Governor Office’s 2016 low-income housing tax credits.

Construction is expected to be complete by spring 2018.