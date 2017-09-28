Possible break in Delphi double homicide

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (WANE) Police in Colorado are looking at “similarities” between a shooting two weeks ago in El Paso County, Colorado and the February murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Dephi, Indiana. Jacque Kirby with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office told Denver CBS affiliate KCNC she had been asked by Indiana investigators not to comment any further on the case.

According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies, a mountain biker was found dead from a gunshot wound on a trail near Monument, Colorado on September 19th. Police had no leads until Monday when Daniel James Nations, 31, was arrested in the same area for allegedly threatening hikers with a hatchet.

According to a Woodland Park, Colorado police affidavit obtained by Newschannel 15, Nations was apprehended in a vehicle with his wife. There were also two children in the car. He was in possession of a hatchet and a .22 caliber rifle was in the trunk of the car – the same caliber that was used to kill the bicyclist. The sedan had expired Indiana tags. Nations has not officially been named as a suspect in the death of the bicyclist.

For reasons yet to be fully explained, Colorado investigators noticed “similarities” between the shooting of the mountain biker and the deaths of 13 year old Abby Williams and 14 year old Liberty German. They went missing on February 13th. Their bodies were found February 14th on the American Hiking Trail near Delphi.

Nations is listed on the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender website. He was originally convicted of indecent exposure in South Carolina in 2007.

He has an address listed in Greenwood, Indiana. Greenwood is southeast of Indianapolis and is approximately a 1.5 hour drive from Delphi.

Currently he is wanted in Johnson County, Indiana for failure to appear in court and failure to register as a sex offender.

Indiana Court records show that Nations was arrested on May 29th, 2017 in Greenwood for driving on a suspended license and possession of paraphernalia.

Nations has a string of arrests for driving on a suspended license. He was also convicted of a domestic battery felony on April 1st, 2016 in Morgan County and was sentenced to time in jail.

Currently Daniel James Nations is being held in the Teller County Jail in Colorado on $10,000 bond. He has not been charged or named a suspect or person interest in the Colorado shooting or in the Delphi murder investigation in Indiana.