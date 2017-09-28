Police searching for missing Albion girl

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) Police in Noble County are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Anastasia Amarie Rodriguez was last seen Monday, Sept. 18, in Albion.

Police said Anastasia may be traveling to Texas. She could be in need of attention, according to a poster from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Anastasia is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, 4-feet-11 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Anastasia’s whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678 or the Albion Police Department at (260) 636-7157.