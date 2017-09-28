Police search for women in string of credit card thefts

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has asked for the public’s help to identify two women listed as suspects in a string of credit card thefts.

In a news release early Thursday, the sheriff’s department said the women stole the cards and used the credit card numbers to buy Walmart Gift Cards. The women have used the cards in Auburn, Fort Wayne, Bluffton and Decatur, as well as in Kansas City, Missouri and Tampa, Florida.

Investigators believe the suspects are driving a red Kia Soul, which was caught on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allen County Sheriff’s Detective Gabe Furnish at (260) 449-7413.

