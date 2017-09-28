North Adams Community Schools embark on $35M project

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – North Adams Community School District has broken ground on a new elementary school. Once it’s complete the district will reach its goal of becoming a one-campus district.

Right now Bellmont High School and Bellmont Middle School sit on the same campus. The district also has two elementary schools– Northwest Elementary School and Southeast Elementary School. The new elementary school will be built on the same campus as the high school and middle school. It will be called Bellmont Elementary School, and will house all the elementary students once it’s complete.

Superintendent Brent Lehman said the project will cost around $35 million dollars, and is three and a half years in the making.

“It’s a great relief all the work and all the planning will be brick and mortar, but our project is going to take about two years, it won’t be finished until July 2019, and that makes me a little weak in the knees,” Lehman said.

Lehman said a big benefit of a one-campus district is cost. He said it will cost less to transport students. Plus, there will be some sharing. For example, there will be one kitchen, but three cafeterias.

Local leaders, teachers, students and parents were on hand for the ground breaking Thursday.