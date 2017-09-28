New Steuben Co. animal shelter welcomes public

Related Coverage New Steuben humane shelter bigger, better for animals

STUEBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County invited the community to tour its new facility on Thursday.

The shelter held an official ribbon cutting and open hours Thursday afternoon at its new facility. The animals were moved to the facility in late August.

The new facility is twice the size, which has allowed the shelter’s dogs and cats to be more separated. Dogs are also able to go in and outside on their own during the day.

Three different ventilation systems will also keep the animals healthier and prevent illnesses from spreading, shelter officials said.

Construction on the new facility began last October. The $1.6 million project was fully funded by donations.

Photos: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County opens View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Officials cut the ribbon on the new Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County facility on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. The new Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County facility was opened to the public to tour on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.