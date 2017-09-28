Mad Ants single-game tickets on sale tomorrow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today that single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 29. Tickets for home games will be available at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum box office, online at ftwaynemadants.com or by calling the Mad Ants Office at 260-469-4667.

In addition, due to the horrific devastation stemming from Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma and the current Hurricanes Jose and Maria, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants will partner with Rea Magnet Wire and Kustom Apparel in an effort to collect clothing for families in the affected areas in conjunction with tickets going on sale.

The first 500 people to bring clothing items to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 29 will receive a Fort Wayne Mad Ants t-shirt in exchange. Donations will still be accepted after the first 500 t-shirts have been distributed to the public. Donations will open for all clothing items at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.

“I witnessed the fury of Hurricane Andrew and Hurricane Erin as a Florida resident in the 90’s and the devastation these recent storms have brought is unimaginable. Any assistance we can provide with the help from this wonderful community will be a blessing to so many of the affected families,” Mad Ants President Tim Bawmann said. “Let’s make sure we show the world what the Fort Wayne magic is all about.”

Pacers Sports & Entertainment also previously announced the donation of $20,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and $5,000 to the Indiana chapter of the American Red Cross in August.

For questions regarding donations, fans may call 260-469-HOOP.

The 11th season for the Mad Ants in the NBA G League features 24 home games, highlighted by 16 games played on either a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Single-game tickets start as low as $6 for home games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Promotions for the 2017-18 season include Fireworks Night, Pacers Night, Leftover Night, Gift Exchange Night, Education Day and Faith and Family Night among other notable themes. Halftime acts will be highlighted by return performances of the Olate Dogs and multiple Fort Wayne- and Northeast Indiana-based dance academies. Additional promotions and giveaways can be found at ftwaynemadants.com.

The Mad Ants will open the 2017-18 home schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 7 against the Greensboro Swarm. For more information on ticket options, fans can visit ftwaynemadants.com or call 260-469-HOOP.

