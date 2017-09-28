Indiana city to mark anniversary of ‘A League Of Their Own’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A city in southwest Indiana is preparing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie “A League Of Their Own,” which filmed many scenes at an area baseball field.

The Evansville Courier and Press reports the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League players association will host an interactive screening of the 1992 movie Saturday at Bosse Field in Evansville.

The movie tells the story of the all-female baseball league that existed from 1943 to 1954.

The event will feature local and regional actors and extras who were in the movie as well as softball players from the University of Evansville.

Some proceeds from the event will go toward renovating the university’s softball stadium.

The Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the United States Film Registry in 2012.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.