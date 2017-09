Homestead tennis captures 36th sectional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead boys tennis won its 36th sectional title – and fourth in a row – as the fourth-ranked Spartans swept Bishop Luers 5-0 in the sectional title match at the Jimmy Clark Tennis Complex on Thursday.

David Heiney won 6-1, 6-1 at no. 1 singles. The two points he gave up to Cole Scheible were the only two Homestead surrendered as a team all night. Heiney improves to 20-2 overall while the Spartans are 15-1 as a team.

Homestead advances to face the winner of the Concordia sectional next Tuesday at Carroll High School in the regional semifinals.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS SECTIONALS

AT HOMESTEAD

BTEN: HOMESTEAD 5 BISHOP LUERS 0 (F); SPARTANS CLINCH PROGRAM’S 36TH SECTIONAL TITLE

AT CARROLL

BTEN: LEO 5 BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 0 (F)

BTEN: CARROLL 5 SNIDER 0 (F); CARROLL & LEO TO PLAY AT 4:30 TOMORROW FOR SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

AT DEKALB

BTEN: ANGOLA 5 DEKALB 0 (F); ANGOLA WINS SECTIONAL TITLE

AT EAST NOBLE

BTEN: CENTRAL NOBLE 0 EAST NOBLE 5 (F)

BTEN: LAKELAND 0 WESTVIEW 5 (F); WESTVIEW AND EAST NOBLE TO PLAY FOR SECTIONAL TITLE AT 10 A.M. SATURDAY

AT CONCORDIA

BTEN: BISHOP DWENGER 5 NORTH SIDE 0 (F)

BTEN: SOUTH SIDE 0 NEW HAVEN 4 (F); DWENGER AND NEW HAVEN TO PLAY AT 5:15 P.M. TOMORROW FOR SECTIONAL TITLE

AT NORWELL

BTEN: ADAMS CENTRAL 5 NORWELL 0 (F)

BTEN: BLUFFTON 3 BELLMONT 2 (F); BLUFFTON AND ADAMS CENTRAL TO PLAY AT 4:30 P.M. TOMORROW FOR SECTIONAL TITLE

AT WARSAW

BTEN: WHITKO 0 COLUMBIA CITY 5 (F)

BTEN: TIPPECANOE VALLEY 0 WARSAW 5 (F); WARSAW AND COLUMBIA CITY TO PLAY AT 9 A.M. SATURDAY FOR SECTIONAL TITLE