Hazardous materials truck fire affects traffic I-80/94

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a stretch of interstate in northwestern Indiana was shut down after a truck hauling hazardous materials caught fire.

No injuries were reported, but Indiana State Police say businesses at an industrial center near the fire were notified and evacuated early Thursday if needed. Police say, however, that the fire was quickly contained and evacuations were no longer necessary.

Police say both directions of Interstate 94, which is combined with I-80 in the area, were closed as crews responded to the fire near Portage. Eastbound traffic was permitted to resume Thursday morning and westbound traffic was expected to resume later in the day.

Police say the truck was hauling a corrosive material.

