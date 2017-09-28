GOTW Preview: Bishop Luers at Bishop Dwenger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Battle of the Bishops will take center stage on Friday night as the Knights and Saints square off in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Luers comes in riding a two-game winning streak, including a 56-19 win over Northrop last Friday. The Knights are 4-2 on the season.

Dwenger is 4-2 as well following a 27-0 win over Concordia at Zollner Stadium last Friday.

Dwenger beat Luers 14-7 last season, but Luers topped the Saints 28-15 in week one of the 2015 season – a season that saw the Saints win their next 14 games on the way to the 4A state title.