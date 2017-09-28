Fort4Fitness online registration extended

Related Coverage Fort4Fitness organizers busy finishing preparations as race day approaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Online registration for Fort4Fitness races has been extended.

Organizers said Thursday that online registration for the Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 4 Mile Run/Walk, Kids Marathon and Seniors Marathon has been extended through Friday at 7:30 p.m. Those interested in any of the Friday and Saturday races can sign up online at Fort4Fitness.org.

They’ll join more than 8,000 others, event organizers said Thursday.

Runners and walkers from 29 states, including more than 5,000 from Fort Wayne, have registered for the event. All told, of the 8,089 registered as of Thursday morning, 63 percent will participate in Fort4Fitness for the first time.

More than 1,000 volunteers will work Friday and Saturday to run the event.

NewsChannel 15 is the exclusive media partner of Fort4Fitness. We’ll have full coverage of the event on WANE-TV and wane.com.