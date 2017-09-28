Fort Wayne shelter’s adoption video up for $10K

Video courtesy Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is hoping a 44-second video will win it $10,000.

The local shelter is a finalist in Hill’s Shelter Tales contest, where shelters from around the country share videos of their favorite pet adoption stories for a chance to win a $10,000 donation for the shelter.

In Animal Care & Control’s video, the adoption story of Zion is told. Zion was rescued along with 26 other dogs from a hoarding case, and shelter officials learned that he was deaf.

Still, though, the adventurous 1 1/2-year-old Great Dane mix found his forever home when Kellie Adkins adopted him, “and she opened his world,” the video says.

Adkins speaks to Zion using sign language, and together, they camp, swim, hike and travel the country together.

In the video, Adkins says, “Zion has been the light of my life for the past year. I look forward to many more adventures with him.”

Animal Care & Control Community Relations & Education Specialist Holly Pasquinelli said when the shelter learned about Hill’s contest, Zion’s adoption was the first choice.

“We love sharing our adoption stories and Zion’s was particularly awesome because his owner, Kellie Adkins, has given him an amazing life,” said Pasquinelli. “We were regularly seeing really awesome photos of Zion hiking, camping and traveling the country with Kellie, so when we heard about a contest to share a cool adoption story, they were our first choice. With Kellie’s support, we created a short video highlighting their adventures and how the two communicate since he is deaf.”

Pasquinelli said if Zion’s video wins the contest, the shelter would use the $10,000 donation to fund educational programs in schools and at the shelter, to teach children compassion and empathy toward animals.

The video has a larger goal, though, she said.

“We hope the video helps people see just how special adopting pets is and encourages others to go to the shelter to find their next family member.”

Hill’s Shelter Tales contest runs through Nov. 10.

You can vote for the video HERE.