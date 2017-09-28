Fort Wayne Fire Department Captain dies while leading training exercise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A captain with the Fort Wayne Fire Department has passed away. A captain with the Fort Wayne Fire Department has passed away. Jeremy Bush, President of the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters says Captain Eric Balliet was leading a training exercise at a commercial structure yesterday, when he died. He was a 19-year veteran of the fire department. Captain Balliet will be transported from Saint Joe Hospital to D.O. McComb’s Tribute Center on West Main Street Thursday afternoon at 2. More information is expected later today.

