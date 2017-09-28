DeKalb’s Schwartz seeks second straight state title and beyond

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Every ending is a new beginning for Tyler Schwartz.

The DeKalb senior has a goal to defend her cross country state title – but she also has big plans beyond that this season. Following the state championship race in late October, Schwartz hopes to earn a spot among the top runners in the entire country as a Nike or Footlocker All-American.

She is currently ranked as one of the top-20 runner in the nation at the high school level.

Schwartz won the championship last year with a time of 18:08.6.