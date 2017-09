FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Airport Expressway in southern Fort Wayne will be closed between Ardmore Avenue and Bluffton Road next week.

The city of Fort Wayne said Thursday that the stretch would be closed from Monday through Friday. A Norfolk Southern crew will make repairs to the rail line there.

Motorists are encouraged to plan for additional travel time in the area. Detour signs will direct traffic to Ardmore Avenue, Bluffton Road and Ferguson Road during the closure.