40+ dogs come from Texas to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 40 dogs have found a new home in Northeast Indiana. The group came from Laredo, Texas.

Two vans full of dogs arrived in Fort Wayne around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. All were either displaced because of Harvey or moved out of the shelter to make room for animals affected by the storms.

Nearly two weeks ago around 100 dogs came to the area from Texas, but volunteers were left upset with the way they were transported– in box trucks which they said were too hot.

Those with the group 260 Disaster Relief helped organized this shipment after seeing what had happened during the previous one.

“We unloaded the van,” 260 Disaster Relief Coordinator Kayla Curtin said. “I’ll never forget what I saw or what I smelled. It was terrible. We wanted to make things right and treat them the way they should be treated.”

All the dogs were checked by veterinarian technicians. Most have foster families already lined up.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control were on site. FWACC Director Amy-Jo Sites was on the scene. There she told us the way the dogs were transported, in an open van, was good. However, both FWACC and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office will debrief about the situation Thursday. More information should be available then.