2 killed in Mercer Co. crashes Wednesday

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Police in Mercer County, Ohio, are investigating two Wednesday crashes that left two people dead.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police and medics were called to the intersection of U.S. 127 and Howick Road north of Celina on a report of a crash there. Responders arrived to find a semi and a Pontiac had collided.

According to investigators, a 2007 Freightliner driven by 57-year-old Mark Cook of Convoy, Ohio, was headed southbound on U.S. 127 when a northbound 2007 Pontiac driven by 56-year-old Georgette Zinn of Van Wert went left of center and struck the truck. Zinn was pronounced deceased at the accident scene.

Then, just before 4 p.m., crews were called to St. Anthony Road where a vehicle had struck a bicyclist who was crossing on the bike path there. Investigators said 67-year-old Nicholas J. Hemmelgarn of Coldwater, Ohio, was riding a bicycle southbound across St. Anthony Road on the bike path when he failed to yield and was struck by a westbound 2001 Ford Taurus driven by 32-year-old Wallace J. McGough of Celina, Ohio.

Hemmelgarn was taken to Mercer Health in Coldwater, where he was pronounced dead. McGough was not hurt.