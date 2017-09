FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington may have won the first set but Saint Francis stormed back to win the next three to defeat their Crossroads League rivals 3-1 (22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18) at the Hutzell Center on Wednesday night.

Cassidy Rammel led USF with 16 kills while Anne Clark added 11.

Huntington was led by Lauren Cresse, Danielle Gurwell, and Brandy Michie with 7 kills apiece.

USF improves to 6-13 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

HU is now 9-11 overall and 4-6 in conference.