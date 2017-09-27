Robinson named Indiana Superintendent of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – FWCS Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson was named Indiana Superintendent of the Year for 2018 by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.

Robinson has served as the district’s chief since 2003. Prior to her appointment as superintendent, she served as an assistant principal, principal, area administrator, assistant superintendent, and deputy superintendent. Robinson has been a school administrator for more than three decades.

“I don’t see this as something for me,” Robinson told NewsChannel 15. “I see it as a recognition of the work that happens in this district every single day. And that makes it more important that people recognize there are great things happening in the district because of the people in it.”

Robinson will be Indiana’s representative in the American Association of School Administrations National Superintendent of the Year program.

“Dr. Wendy Robinson has not only been a steady force guiding one of Indiana’s largest school districts, she is a passionate advocate for children and public schools and a national leader for her expertise in improving urban education,” said Dr. J.T. Coopman, executive director of IAPSS said in a statement. “When she speaks in front of a professional conference or testifies before a legislative committee, she is universally respected for her achievements and her experience. Indiana could not have a finer candidate to represent the state in the 2018 national superintendent of the year competition.”

In 2009, Robinson was named the Joseph E. Hill Superintendent of the Year by the National Alliance of Black School Educators. In 2008 she was named the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents District II Superintendent of the Year. She was presented with an Athena Award in 2004.

Robinson graduated from DePauw University. She holds two master’s degrees from IPFW. Her doctorate is from Ball State University.