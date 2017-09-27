Police fire at actor filming armed robbery scene for movie

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) Early Tuesday evening the Crawfordsville Police Department responded to a 911 call of an apparent armed robbery in progress at a local bar.

Upon arriving, officers saw a man come out of the bar wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun. Officer then fired at the man after telling him to drop the gun. He immediately did so and took off the ski mask. He then told the officers they were on the set of a movie production.

An investigation by an Indiana State Trooper determined that a movie scene was being filmed at the Back Step Brewing Company on 125 North Green Street. The 911 call was made by someone who had seen the man, who turned out to be an actor, entering the bar wearing the ski mask and holding a gun. Police arrived shortly after receiving the call and saw the actor backing out of the door with the mask on and still holding the gun.

Because the officers felt their lives were in danger they fired at him. The actor was not injured.

The film crew and other actors were inside at the time of the incident and neither the production company (Montgomery County Production) nor the bar owners notified police or local businesses of the filming of the scene. The gun the subject was holding was a movie prop and the actor was placed into custody until the story could be authenticated and then released.