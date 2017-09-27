Police: 9 Kokomo officers exposed to ‘unknown chemical agent’

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) — Several police officers in Komoko were hospitalized Tuesday night after executing a search warrant, according to a statement by the Kokomo Police Department.

The department said members of the Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force were investigating suspected drug activity at 1805 North Wabash Street around 8:15 p.m.

Police said after officers made entry into the home they were exposed to “… an unknown chemical agent.”

Eight Kokomo police officers were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Kokomo for treatment. Another officer was treated at the hospital for exposure.

Kokomo police said the officers are recovering and under observation.

Police said two suspects inside the home were also exposed to an unknown chemical agent and taken to a different hospital in Kokomo for treatment.

As of early Wednesday morning the Kokomo Fire Department Hazmat Team is at the home as is the Indiana State Police Clandestine Lab team.

The incident is under investigation and no additional details were provided. But police said additional information is expected later Wednesday morning.