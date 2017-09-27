One year later, still no justice for Amber Pasztor’s first alleged victim

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On a straight stretch of West Wallen Road is a faded and weather worn cross. It reads Frank McComber and notes two dates; the day McComber was born and the day he was allegedly murdered by Amber Pasztor.

Pasztor is notoriously associated with the murder of her own children, 7 year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6 year-old Rene Pasztor on September 26th, 2016. She was sentenced on June 29th, 2017 in Elkhart County to 160 years in prison for their deaths. 65 years in prison for each child.

In a jailhouse interview last fall she described how she killed her children. You can see the full interview here. But overshadowed by the murder of her children, was her admission to Newschannel 15 that she killed her neighbor, Frank McComber. In the interview she described how she told him she wanted to go camping and lured him to the woods on West Wallen Road. She promised him sex in exchange for his gun.

As he was setting up the campsite, Pasztor shot him once, she told Newschannel 15. She then took his gun and car and abducted her children from their grandparents home – which is less than a mile away from the location on West Wallen Road where McComber’s body was recovered.

Pasztor is currently in the Allen County Jail charged in the murder of Frank McComber. Her next procedural court date is in November. An actual date for the trial has not been set.