Man struck by minivan, seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was seriously hurt after he was struck by a minivan early Wednesday morning.

Fort Wayne police said the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at Hanna and Eckart Streets.

Police said a man was crossing the Hanna Street when he was struck by a minivan going northbound. Police said the driver of the minivan said he never saw the man.

There are no crosswalks on Hanna Street at Eckart.

The man who was struck was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the minivan was not hurt.

The minivan had heavy front-end damage including a shattered front windshield and a damaged hood.