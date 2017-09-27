Klipsch Music Center now officially Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WANE) The name of the 24,000 seat amphitheater in Noblesville that was first known as Deer Creek when it opened back in 1989 is now officially known as the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center.



The announcement of the title sponsor change from Klipsch Music Center to Ruoff was announced Wednesday.

The timing of the naming rights coincides with the company’s efforts to take their branding to the next level. They have been ranked on the Inc. 500/5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America for the past five years and are also ranked in the Top 100 Mortgage Lenders by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

“Today’s announcement strategically aligns with our company’s brand, in our own backyard. We can support our overall growth strategy across the country by leveraging the reach of a global partner like Live Nation.” said Mark Music, President & CEO of Ruoff Home Mortgage. “We are excited to be a part of Indiana’s home for great music.”