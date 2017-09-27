Butler police thank citizens for help in arrest

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) The Butler Police Department thanked several people who helped an officer who struggled to arrest a man Friday.

In a Facebook post, the department said Officer Jacob Smith stopped a semi, driven by Nicholas J Gaetz, for crossing the center line.

The post also said: “During the stop without provocation Nicholas J Gaetz became aggressive and extremely belligerent. As Officer Smith attempted to detain the driver due to his extremely aggressive behavior the driver then began to fight with Officer Smith. As Officer Smith was attempting to arrest and gain control of the suspect, several people in the area assisted Officer Smith with taking him into custody. Chief Nichols and Assistant Chief Traster wish to thank those citizens for their assistance during this situation. “We cannot say thank you enough for coming to our Officers aid, we believe that action alone speaks volumes of our citizens character “. Officer Smith was transported to DeKalb Health where he was treated and released. The driver was taken to DeKalb County Jail and charged with the following Offenses: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

According to the post Gaetz is facing four felony charges including Possession of Methamphetamine, Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer and Strangulation.

He was charged with five misdemeanor counts.

NewsChannel 15 has reached out to the Butler Police Department for an update.