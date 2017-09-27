Brantley receives Torchbearer Award

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) NewsChannel 15’s Terra Brantley received the Indiana Commission for Women’s 2017 Torchbearer Award Wednesday night.

The Indiana Commission for Women (ICW) honored Brantley and the other recipients at a ceremony in Indianapolis.

The Torchbearer Awards ceremony recognizes women of Indiana who have been pioneers throughout their lives or who have stepped forward as leaders by breaking down barriers.

In addition to Brantley, this year’s Torchbearer recipients are:

Barbara Boyd, Indianapolis

L. Cheri Bradley, Terre Haute

Carol Curran, McCordsville

Catheryne Pully, Zionsville

Sandy Vance, North Vernon

Linda White, Newburgh

Lisa Wilken, Westfield

In addition, L. Cheri Bradley received the Keeper of the Light Award, which is given to a woman who is an unsung heroine quietly and persistently working to better her community. Barbara Boyd received the Trailblazer Award, which is given to a woman in recognition of her pioneering contributions that have “blazed a trail” for other Hoosier women. Finally, Linda White received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her significant and fundamental contributions to moving Indiana women forward. The Lifetime Achievement Award signifies that White’s contributions have had a lasting impact on Indiana and have demonstrated a lifetime commitment to women’s progress in society.