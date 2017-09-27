Arena study delayed; more answers needed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The results of a feasibility study on a potential downtown arena have been delayed.

Steve Brody, secretary of Allen County Fort Wayne Capitol Improvement Board, told NewsChannel 15 the group was expecting to share the results of the study around Labor Day. It could take 30-45 more days to complete.

“It has gotten complicated,” Brody said. “They are doing a lot of great research and a lot of great work. We’re happy with what they’ve done to this point, but we had a meeting late last week where we went over the current draft and there is more work needed.”

The study was approved by the C.I.B. in May, 2016 at the request of the Allen County County Commissioners and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. Victus Advisers was selected as the group to take on the work.

“We selected Victus from among a group of very qualified firms and what they’ve produced to date hasn’t disappointed us at all,” Brody explained.

In February, the board saw potential mock-ups of the arena. Those plans also came with a higher-than-expected price tag.

The study is expected to be presented to city and county leaders some time in November.