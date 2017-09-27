4th-ranked Homestead sweeps no. 19 Canterbury to open sectional play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a much-anticipated battle between two of the area’s top boys tennis programs fourth-ranked Homestead blanked 19th-ranked Canterbury 5-0 to begin sectional play on Wednesday.

David Heiney led the way for Homestead, winning 6-1, 6-0 at no. 1 singles.

The no. 1 doubles team of Will Milne and Bryant Zitlaw of Homestead won 6-3, 6-4.

The Spartans advance to face Bishop Luers in the sectional title match at 4:30 p.m. at the Jim Clark Tennis Complex. Luers beat Wayne 3-2 on Wednesday to advance.