TOTW: Homestead Girls Golf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead didn’t flop.

The Spartans clinched the regional title for a second straight year and we’re proud to honor the Homestead girls golf team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

Emma Schroeder took honors at Noble Hawk Golf Course on Saturday by shooting a 67. She also had the low round at sectionals Teammates also played well including Makenna Hostetler (75), Rylie Parker (76),Sydney Rybolt (78) and Morgan Dabagia (82).

They will compete in the state tournament on Friday and Saturday at Prairie View Golf Club.