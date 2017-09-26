Tax reform specifics expected to be announced at Trump’s Indy visit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE ) – Specific tax rates for individuals, small businesses and corporations, as well as new individual tax brackets, are expected to be among the new details President Donald Trump will reveal about his tax reform proposal during Wednesday’s visit to Indianapolis, a senior White House official told NewsChannel 15 in a phone call.

The official said Trump will also more specifically outline how his plan will eliminate loopholes that benefit the wealthy. He said the president is calling his plan the “American Model” because it will help keep money in the United States, compared to the current tax structure, which Trump refers to as the “Offshore Model” because it compels companies to move operations overseas.

Vice President Mike Pence will not be at the Indianapolis event, but he was in Anderson last week to promote the president’s upcoming visit and proposed tax changes. The White House official said Indiana was chosen to be where President Trump reveals new details because of the economic progress the state made under Pence’s leadership when he cut income taxes and “red tape” to create a “competitive edge” that compelled dozens of companies to come to Indiana instead of surrounding states with higher tax rates.

Kip Tom, a seventh generation farmer from Leesburg, is expected to be referenced in President Trump’s speech. Tom fears his family’s heritage will end because of the death tax and Trump is expected to use Tom as an example of how people will benefit from rolling back the death tax. Tom also ran for the 3rd District Congressional seat in the Republican primary in 2016 and lost to Jim Banks, who went on to beat Democrat Tommy Schrader the November election and is currently serving in Washington.

Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly will be traveling with the president and attend the event. He did go to Pence’s Anderson visit last week, where Pence directly appealed to the senator for his support. Donnelly has said he thinks tax reform should benefit the middle class, but he has not said yet if he would support Trump’s proposed plan.

In a statement Tuesday he said,

“It’s an honor to welcome President Trump to Indiana, and I hope he has an opportunity to hear directly from Hoosiers on an issue that impacts not only our families but our economy. I believe tax reform should include policies that will benefit working and middle class families, create new jobs, and protect existing jobs. I’m pleased the President has been supportive of my proposal to address the outsourcing of American jobs, and I am hopeful that any tax reform proposal includes measures that support American workers as well as the middle class and encourage domestic investments.”

Donnelly is one of three Senate Democrats who represent states Trump won in November who are up for re-election in 2018.

Governor Eric Holcomb, who was also at Pence’s event, will not be at the Trump speech Wednesday, citing a prior commitment.

President Trump is expected to address an audience of invited Indiana workers and business owners at 3 p.m. at the state fair grounds. The event is not open to the public. Trump’s speech will be streamed live on wane.com and NewsChannel 15’s Alyssa Ivanson will be there. Follow her on Twitter for live speech updates and watch for her reports on WANE-TV’s evening newscasts at 5 and 6.