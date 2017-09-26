Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Vincennes woman

VINCENNES, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old woman.

Indiana State Police issued the alert for the Vincennes Police Department.

Nora Agnes Carey was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in Vincennes. Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Carey is described as 5-feet, 3 inches, 144 pounds with grey hair and green eyes.

Police said Carey was last seen wearing blue and white pants, a blue and white shirt, white tennis shoes, and likely carrying a black purse.

She may be driving a 2005 silver Ford Taurus with Indiana plate 644AY.

Anyone who has information about where Carey might be should call 911 or the Vincennes Police Department at (812) 882-1630.