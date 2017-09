ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) One lane of westbound U.S. 30 in Allen County is closed following a crash involving at least one semi near the intersection with Solon Road west of Fort Wayne. Solon Road is located between Felger and Butt Roads east of West County Line Road.

Details are limited, however dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 the crash took place at 3:30 p.m. and one person is in critical condition.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew on the way and this story will be updated.