Postal carrier’s alert leads troopers to rescue Indiana man

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State Police say a postal worker who noticed mail accumulating in an elderly man’s mailbox alerted two state troopers, who rescued the Indianapolis man days after he fell and severely injured himself in his home.

Police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine says the man remained hospitalized Monday but was improving.

He was rescued Sept. 20 after U.S. Postal Service carrier Glenn Bass noticed the man had uncharacteristically not retrieved his mail for days.

Bass alerted Trooper Aryaun Smith, who lives nearby. She summoned Sgt. Josh Watson after her efforts to determine if anyone was inside failed despite knocking on doors and checking windows.

When the two troopers learned the man lived alone, they forced their way inside and found him barely conscious in a bedroom where he’d fallen days before.

