Police: Distracted driver rear ends car, crashes into garage

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department investigated a traffic accident Monday afternoon involving a pickup truck and a car on U.S. 6.

According to a news release, Violet Arthur, 64, of Orland, was driving east in a GMC Sierra in the 1000 block of U.S. 6 behind a Chevy Sonic when the driver of the Sonic slowed down for another vehicle that was making a turn off the highway.

Police say Arthur, who was distracted, also was following too closely, was speeding and was unable to hit the brakes, causing her to crash into the rear passenger side of the Sonic. The pickup continued off the road and crashed into a garage. The Sonic spun around and came to rest facing west on U.S. 6.

Arthur suffered minor injuries including a broken hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The other driver refused medical treatment at the scene. Damage to the two vehicles and the garage was estimated at $25,000.