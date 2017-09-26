Michigan pizzeria Cottage Inn expanding to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Gourmet pizzeria Cottage Inn Pizza will expand into Fort Wayne.

The Ann Arbor-based eatery with more than 50 locations across Michigan announced it will begin its push into Indiana with a restaurant in Fort Wayne. Debbie Masse, senior vice president of Cottage Inn, told NewsChannel 15 on Tuesday that the location would open “within the next year.”

It’s not clear where. Masse said the company would study locations and determine “where there is a desire for something new and gourmet.”

With a focus on high-quality ingredients, Cottage Inn serves a variety of pizzas including popular Spicy Mediterranean with yellow peppers and feta cheese, Barbecue Chicken, Chicken Artichoke, and a Cuban pizza with pulled pork and pickles. The restaurant also serves subs, wings, salads, desserts.

The menu will be attractive to Fort Wayne eaters, Masse believes.

“We’re eager to bring the brand across the state of Indiana,” said Masse.

Cottage Inn opened in 1948 in Ann Arbor as the city’s first pizzeria. Since, it has spread throughout Michigan.

In 2013, Masse said the company developed an expansion plan through franchising. In the two years since, it has opened 15 stores, including four eateries in Ohio, one in North Carolina and one in China.

Masse said Fort Wayne was “the next big-city move.”

The Fort Wayne location should employ 15-20, Masse said.