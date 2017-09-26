Mastodons silence Thundering Herd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne men’s soccer never trailed in their 2-1 victory over Marshall on Tuesday (Sept. 26) evening at the Hefner Soccer Complex.

Fort Wayne grabbed the lead in the 14th minute when Oscar Uyamadu used a low bouncing shot to put the Mastodons up 1-0. Erick Turner assisted on the goal. It was Uyamadu’s third of the season.

The Mastodons took the 1-0 lead to the break.

Fort Wayne goalkeeper Will Hathaway made a diving save to his left 10 minutes into the second half to keep the score at 1-0. It was one of his 12 saves in the contest. Just seconds later it was Romain Lopez on the other end for the ‘Dons, but his shot attempt was saved by a charging Marshall goalkeeper Kyle Winquist.

Fort Wayne found the insurance goal they were looking for in the 61st minute thanks to a two-on-one breakaway. Uyamadu found Lopez to put the ‘Dons up 2-0. It was Lopez’ second goal of the season.

Marshall’s leading scorer Lewis Knight used a header in the 77th minute to cut the Fort Wayne lead in half to 2-1.

It nearly looked like the ‘Dons were going to score again when off a corner kick in the 85th minute, Jan Schumacher’s shot was stopped by a Marshall defender just inches from entering the net. The team save kept it a 2-1 score.

Marshall falls to 5-3-1. Fort Wayne improves to 3-5-3. The Mastodons are in action again on Saturday at Omaha in a Summit League contest.